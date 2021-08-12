IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A man is in police custody after a disturbance at the Idaho Falls City Hall Annex building, Wednesday.

Idaho Falls Police said Gary Bruce Rose entered the annex just before it closed and asked to speak with a family member who is an employee of the City of Idaho Falls.

Rose then went to the office of the employee where authorities said a disturbance occurred.

Authorities said a firearm was involved in the situation; however, no shots were fired and there were no serious injuries during the incident.

“It was right at the end of the day, closing time. So most city employees were leaving and had left,” said a city spokesperson.

Idaho Falls Police were called to the scene where they took Rose into custody. He has since been charged with Assault with Intent to Commit a Serious Felony as well as Aggravated Battery.

