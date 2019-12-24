Utah

LOGAN, Utah (AP) – Authorities say a Utah man has been arrested following an overnight break-in and vandalism at a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Police say 34-year-old Peter Ambrose was arrested for felony burglary and criminal mischief at the church’s Logan Temple. Police initially could not find a suspect but say officers later found Ambrose in a locked room.

Police say Ambrose told officers he was upset that he could not see his children during Christmas, and that no Latter-day Saint women wanted to date him.

Police estimate there was $5,000 damage caused to the building’s interior.