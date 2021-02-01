IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a residence in the 3200 block of Londonderry Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress Saturday around 3:00 p.m.

Police said the caller reported a woman was threatened with a firearm.

Officers arrived and located the woman and the suspect, a man identified as Sebastian Malikai.

Malikai was located outside the residence when the first officer arrived on scene. Due to the information given by the caller, the officer drew his service weapon and directed Malakai to the ground to be placed in handcuffs. Malikai complied with the officer’s directions and was detained

without incident.

Officers investigated the domestic disturbance and found Malikai and the victim had been involved in an argument. The victim told officers while she had not seen a firearm, she knew Malikai was regularly armed with a firearm and he had made threats to her during the argument causing her to fear for her life. Malikai admitted to pushing the victim but denied threatening the victim with a firearm.

While investigating the disturbance, officers discovered a suspected drug lab in the basement of the residence. Officers observed multiple chemicals, lab materials, and various items of drug paraphernalia. Shortly after entering the basement, two officers reported a strong chemical odor that caused their noses and throats to burn. Officers exited the basement at that time and removed the victim and two children from the residence for their safety.

Officers called in additional resources to respond to the residence. The Idaho Falls Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and the Idaho State Police responded to the scene.

Law enforcement personnel trained to safely investigate and handle drug manufacturing materials entered the basement wearing personal protective equipment and investigated the suspected lab.

In addition to the chemicals, lab supplies, and materials utilized in manufacturing methamphetamine, substances that tested positive for methamphetamine were located.

After the lab and materials were thoroughly investigated, a hazmat and clean-up crew that specializes in handling these materials responded to safely secure and dispose of the materials.

The area immediately surrounding the residence was blocked for several hours in order to allow law enforcement the space to safely investigate and respond to this situation. Due to the nature of the materials being investigated, Idaho Falls Fire and EMS personnel were called to the scene and remained there throughout the investigation. Trained volunteers from the IFPD Citizen’s Watch Patrol also responded to assist with traffic control due to the blocked areas. The road in front of the residence was reopened at approximately 10:00 p.m. and the clean-up process concluded around midnight.

Sebastian Malikai, a 39-year-old male Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony manufacturing of a controlled substance, two counts of felony injury to a child and misdemeanor assault-domestic violence.

Malikai was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

