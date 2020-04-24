IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old man for aggravated assault and stalking.

On Wednesday at 12:15 a.m., a deputy came upon a vehicle involved in a crash in the intersection of Eagle and Sunnyside in Ammon.

The deputy spoke with the adult female victim driving the vehicle, who advised she encountered her estranged husband, 35-year-old Jared J. Keating, near Sunnyside and Ammon Road.

Upon seeing Keating and hearing him start yelling at her, she drove away from the area with him chasing her in his vehicle.

The woman told deputies Keating sideswiped her vehicle then pulled in front in an attempt to block her in, but as she tried to back up and get away, Keating backed into the front of her vehicle before driving away.

Deputies were told Keating yelled threats toward the victim saying “you’re dead” before driving away.

Deputies attempted to locate Keating and the vehicle involved at his residence in the 600 N. block of Butterfly Dr. but were not able to make contact.

Idaho Falls Police officers and deputies later spoke with the victim who reported multiple protection order violations from the night before and throughout the day.

The victim, who already had an active protection order in place between herself and Keating, provided information from her cell phone indicating multiple death threats from Keating, one stating he, “Should have killed her last night.”

On Thursday at approximately 10:15 a.m., deputies located Keating at the La Quinta Inn in Ammon and took him into custody.

Keating was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on felony charges of aggravated assault and stalking.

Idaho Falls Police also issued a summons relating to the protection order violations.

Through investigation and witness information, deputies were able to obtain a search warrant for Keating’s residence on Butterfly Dr. and located the vehicle used to ram into the victim on Sunnyside Road along with other items of evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing, and any further potential charges are pending at this time.