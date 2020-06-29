Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to the 1100 block of Irving Street after several calls were placed to 911 Thursday shortly before 1:00 a.m.

Callers reported they had heard multiple gunshots from the residence in question. A caller closer to the situation reported a man was intoxicated and shooting a firearm at a home with children present.

Officers arrived on scene and located a witness who told officers the man was inside the residence with a woman. Officers heard yelling inside the home and gave verbal commands for the man to exit the residence. The man complied and was detained without incident.

Officers spoke with the involved parties and witnesses and were able to determine the man and two women had been drinking at the residence. The man made a sexual comment to the women and was told he needed to go to bed.

The man returned to where the two people were in the backyard with a firearm and fired eight rounds into the air in close proximity to the two women. Two juveniles were inside the residence at the time. The man went back inside the residence and threatened one of the juveniles while holding the firearm. At that point, one of the women wrestled the gun away from the man while the two juveniles ran from the residence.

Officers were able to recover the firearm as well as eight spent shell casings on the ground in the backyard.

No serious injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

David Alonso, a 32-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts misdemeanor injury to a child, misdemeanor assault – domestic violence, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, discharging a firearm within city limits and disturbing the peace.

He was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.