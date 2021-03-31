JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 4122 E. 300 N. in Jefferson County Sunday around 9:35 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute involving a weapon.

Deputies came in contact with a 40-year-old female homeowner who advised she called 911 because her nephew, identified as 25-year-old Shawn Winterfeld, had threatened her with a sword.

Further investigation revealed the victim and Winterfeld were having a verbal dispute.

Winterfeld retrieved a 24″ sword from his belongings and began chasing and threatening the victim.

Another adult family member intervened, and Winterfeld went into another area of the residence until deputies arrived.

Winterfeld was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

