IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A 19-year-old Rigby man has been arrested for aggravated battery after injuring a teen.

Idaho Falls Police officers responded to Tautphaus Park Tuesday for a report that a person had been stabbed in the wrist.

Officers arrived and located a teenage person who had sustained injuries to their wrists consistent with being cut with a knife. Police report the injuries required medical attention but were not life threatening.

Officers spoke with the teen and other witnesses who reported 19-year-old Jaxon Metcalf of Rigby had injured the teen with a knife before leaving the area.

On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., Metcalf was located in Idaho Falls and was taken into custody. Metcalf was arrested for aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

