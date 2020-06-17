Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – A man who stole dozens of beehives across the West has been arrested in Washington state.

That’s according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The bees could be worth more than $200,000.

Officials say there could be more than 30 victims spread across California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.

56-year-old Perry David Bayes was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property in the first degree, which is a class B felony, according to officials.

