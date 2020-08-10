Crime Tracker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 57-year-old man was arrested for arson on Saturday.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence located at 4064 E. Menan Lorenzo Highway in reference to a house fire around 5:50 p.m.

A witness had reported she saw the homeowner, Bryce Johnson, carrying a gas can into his residence.

Further investigation revealed Johnson had poured gasoline inside his residence and ignited it.

Police say Johnson then used fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

Deputies interviewed Johnson who admitted to starting the fire in his house because he didn’t want anyone to take his residence.

The residence sustained very minor damage, and there were no injuries reported.

Johnson was arrested for arson and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho State Fire Marshal and Central Fire Department conducted the investigation.