Crime Tracker

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 27-year-old Ammon man has been arrested for two counts of burglary.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies in the Ammon Division responded to a report of a burglary at the Piano Gallery on E. 17th Street Monday around 6:00 p.m.

Deputies arrived and were advised a male entered the business, grabbed a guitar, placed it into a case and walked out while employees were helping other customers.

More than an hour later while deputies were searching the area for the suspect, they were dispatched to the Stinker Station at 25th E. and 17th St. to a report of a male who tried to open a cash register before taking items inside the store and leaving on foot.

From witness descriptions and security footage, deputies determined the suspect in both incidents was likely the same person.

A deputy in the area was able to stop and detain a male suspect matching the description from both incidents on S. Eagle Dr. and identify him as 27-year-old Taylor W. Starnes.

At that time, Starnes was wearing the same clothes seen in footage from the Stinker Station, and deputies identified him as the suspect.

Starnes was found to be living with a nearby relative who showed deputies the room he was staying in.

After obtaining a search warrant for Starnes’ room, deputies located clothing and items worn when the guitar was stolen from Piano Gallery an hour prior to the Stinker Station incident.

Starnes was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for two counts of burglary.

Deputies are continuing their investigation.