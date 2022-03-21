IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Idaho Falls Police media release) – On March 19, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred in the area of the 500 block of River Parkway. The victim was outside a business in the area when they were approached by the suspect.

The suspect asked the victim, “What do you have on you?” and stated that he had a gun. The victim reported that while they did not see a gun, the suspect had their hands inside their jacket pockets and did appear to have a firearm. The victim reported that the suspect made statements including threats to harm the victim and that the suspect was gang-affiliated.

The victim, fearing for their safety, gave the suspect the small amount of cash they had on them. The suspect again threatened the victim and told them not to call the police before leaving.

Idaho Falls Police Officers responded and were unable to immediately locate the suspect. Investigators were able to obtain video footage of the suspect at a nearby business. Images of the suspect were distributed to the public and various tips were received that assisted in identifying the suspect as Hernan Cortes.

On March 20, 2022, Idaho Falls Police Officers received information regarding the suspect’s current location. Cortes was located in the area of 800 Park Avenue where he was attempting to check into a homeless shelter. Cortes was taken into custody just before 8:30 a.m. on March 20, 2022.

Hernan Cortes, a 29-year-old male, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for Robbery, a felony.

The post Man arrested for burglary appeared first on Local News 8.