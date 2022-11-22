BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man early Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a stolen trailer.

Deputies were sent to an address on Kit Ln. in Ammon just before 2 a.m. to a report of a man in a white Jeep hooking up to a trailer and driving away. The owner of the trailer was able to follow the suspect and guide deputies to the area of 31st E. and Lincoln Rd. where they detained the suspect and identified him as 24-yea- old Carlos Daniel Cruz-Beltran.

A search of Cruz-Beltran’s vehicle produced 15 suspected Fentanyl pills, approximately two grams of methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

The trailer was returned to the owner, and deputies transported Cruz-Beltran to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for grand theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, all felonies. Cruz-Beltran was also booked for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The post Man arrested for grand theft and possession of illegal drugs appeared first on Local News 8.