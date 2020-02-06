Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls Police responded to the area of 150 Houston Circle for a report that two people were passed out in a vehicle outside a business Friday around 12:40 a.m. Officers arrived and located the vehicle and the two occupants inside.

An officer was able to rouse the driver and passenger by knocking on the window, and as they were waking, officers observed items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle that appeared to have been recently used.

An officer had the individuals exit the vehicle and both were placed in handcuffs and searched. The driver was found in possession of a small baggie with 38 blue pills later identified as oxycodone.

The driver stated that prior to the officers’ arrival he and the passenger had been using drugs.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found several items of drug paraphernalia on the passenger’s side of the vehicle, the driver’s side of the vehicle and in the backseat.

The passenger, Tori Hall, a 24-year-old Bonneville County resident, was cited and released form misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested the driver, Anthony Flores, for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and transported Flores to the Bonneville County Jail.

At the jail, jail staff conducted a more in-depth search of Flores’ person as part of the booking process. Jailers located a bulge in his groin region inconsistent with male anatomy. When asked Flores what it was he became combative and had to be taken to the ground. The bulge was recovered and determined to be 42.1 grams of heroin and was also booked for felony drug trafficking.