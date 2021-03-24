DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI) – Clark County Dispatch received a 911 call from a distraught female Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. claiming she was being held against her will and was in the restroom at a gas station in Dubois.

Deputies responded to the gas station and observed a male later identified as Darryl A. Romero acting strangely in the front area of the gas station.

Deputies made contact with a 26-year-old female who was able to describe the male holding her against her will matching the description of Romero.

Deputies observed Romero attempting to exit the gas station and detained him. The female came out and positively identified Romero.

Deputies placed Romero under arrest and transported him to the Clark County Jail.

Deputies found a chain allegedly used by Romero to chock the female in Romero’s pocket during the arrest.

The sheriff’s office reports the female had injuries to her neck, face and eye allegedly caused by Romero, and medical responded and cared for the injuries.

Clark County deputies served a search warrant on the vehicle the female and Romero had been traveling in and found several knives in the vehicle matching the description of a knife Romero allegedly threatened to cut the female’s throat with. Deputies also found various items of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle as well.

Deputies had the Family Crisis Center out of Rexburg respond to act as advocates for the female.

Romero was booked on kidnapping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

