IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested 59-year-old Karl Ford of Michigan for two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 in connection to conduct believed to have occurred in Idaho Falls between March of 2002 and May 2004 involving two young children.

The investigation into these incidents began after the victims, who were respectively approximately 5 and 7 years of age at the time the abuse began, disclosed the abuse several years later.

In August 2021, one of the victims confronted Ford during a recorded phone conversation with the assistance of an Idaho Falls Police Detective. During that phone conversation, Ford did not deny of the allegations of abuse made by the victim and also made statements corroborating the allegations.

Idaho Falls Police detectives and Bonneville County Prosecutors secured a warrant for Ford’s arrest on September 21, 2021. Investigators determined Ford was currently residing in Kent County, Michigan. An Idaho Falls Police detective traveled to Michigan and in coordination with local law enforcement partners, made contact with Ford on October 1, 2021.

The Idaho Falls Police detective conducted an interview with Ford. During that interview, Ford confessed to sexual abuse of both victims on multiple occasions.

Ford was placed under arrest at that time and booked into the Kent County Jail in Michigan. Ford was recently extradited to Idaho Falls and is now being held in the Bonneville County Jail to face criminal proceedings here.

The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to extend its appreciation to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this investigation.

