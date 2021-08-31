IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State troopers have arrested a California man and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine after 20 pounds of meth was found in his vehicle.

On Friday morning just outside Idaho Falls, a trooper stopped a Lincoln SUV traveling north on Interstate 15 for an equipment violation.

During the stop, evidence was obtained by the trooper that indicated the possible presence of illegal drugs.

In a search of the vehicle, more than 20 pounds of a white crystal-like substance was found.

The substance tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine. Pipes used to smoke marijuana and methamphetamine were also found.

37-year-old Pedro Reyes Carreno of Los Angeles was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail for drug trafficking – methamphetamine (F) and possession of drug paraphernalia (m).

Carreno was also cited for driving without a license, without insurance and without valid registration.

The trooper making the arrest is a member of the Idaho State Police criminal interdiction team, a group of troopers specially trained and dedicated to intercepting dangerous drugs and preventing harm to Idaho communities.

