Idaho Falls Police Robert Hornsby, 26, is charged with shooting at an occupied building.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – An Ammon man is in jail on charges of shooting at an apartment building in Idaho Falls. No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

An Idaho Falls Police report says witnesses saw Robert Hornsby, 26, walk up to the apartment door in the 1500 block of Alice Avenue and get into an argument with people inside while holding a gun.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots shortly after and fled in a car.

Police were alerted at approximately 5:30 p.m. after it happened.

Police located Hornsby in his sedan and saw two bullet casings sitting in the snow on top of his car. They saw through the window a handgun and a rolled-up $20 bill inside the car. Police said it contained methamphetamine and weighed .3 grams.

Hornsby is being held on charges of Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon at an Occupied Building, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He’s also being charged with an Agent’s Warrant and a Failure to Appear Warrant from prior offenses.

