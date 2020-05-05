Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 49-year-old Idaho Falls resident was arrested for first degree stalking, burglary, unlawful entry and telephone harassment Saturday night.

After 11:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to an address on River Parkway for a report of a man near the caller’s vehicle.

The caller informed dispatch she had an active Civil Protection Order against the man she could now see from where she was inside a nearby building get close to her vehicle.

When officers arrived, the man, identified as Robert Smith, was found sitting in the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle.

When contacted by officers, Smith acknowledged being previously served with the CPO and admitted to being aware that it was active.

Smith told officers he rode his bicycle from where he was staying in Rigby to the address with the intention of seeing the victim.

The victim showed officers her phone and hundreds of text messages from Smith from that day. The messages included photos of Smith in the victim’s vehicle and a wide variety of other messages including threatening messages.

Smith was arrested and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.