IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – At approximately 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, Idaho Falls Police officers went to an address in the 400 block of Call Avenue with the intent of serving an arrest warrant on Trevor Hawkins.

Officers noted a vehicle traveling in the area and recognized the driver as Hawkins.

Hawkins failed to make a complete stop at two different intersections with clear stop signs in place. Idaho Falls Police officers in two separate police vehicles initiated their emergency red and blue police lights attempting to perform a traffic stop on Hawkins’ vehicle. Instead of complying with the stop, Hawkins abruptly changed lanes and made a turn from Broadway north onto Saturn Avenue.

Officers noted Hawkins was driving too fast and did not appear to be paying attention to oncoming traffic. As a result, Hawkins struck another vehicle that was traveling west on Broadway. Hawkins did not stop for this collision and continued onto Saturn Avenue where he accelerated away from the police vehicles behind him. Officers activated their emergency sirens as well, and Hawkins continue to accelerate attempting to evade and flee from the officers. Officers noted Hawkins’s speed was approximately 50 mph, despite Saturn Avenue having a posted speed limit of 30 mph.

As Hawkins approached Grandview, he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a snowbank near Saturn Avenue and Vega Circle. Hawkins fled from the vehicle on foot and was pursued by Idaho Falls Police Officers, also on foot, onto Grandview. Officers yelled multiple commands to Hawkins stating they were police officers and instructing him to stop. Eventually, Hawkins stopped running, followed officers’ instructions, and was taken into custody without further incident.

30-year-old Idaho Falls resident Trevor Hawkins was ultimately arrested for a Bonneville County felony probation violation warrant, a felony Bannock County warrant, felony eluding/attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor resisting/obstructing arrest, misdemeanor failure to stop for a motor vehicle accident, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor providing false information to a police officer.

Hawkins received a medical clearance and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

