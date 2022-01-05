IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello resident has been arrested in connection to the burglaries of the East Idaho Aquarium, JB’s Soda Barn, Sukura Basu Ramen Food Truck, and the La Carreta Mexican Food Truck which all took place on or about the 21st of December.

Idaho Falls Police say 24-year old James Fletcher has been arrested and has been charged with 4 counts of Burglary (all felonies).

It all started on the 26th of December shortly after 11:15 p.m., when IFPD officers responded to the 800 block of Park Avenue to perform a welfare check on Fletcher. The reporting person was concerned for Fletcher’s welfare and also stated that they believed that Fletcher had been involved in the burglaries.

Officers arrived and located Fletcher. Fletcher was taken to the police station for an interview. Another person at the residence was able to tell officers that they also believed that Fletcher had been involved in the burglaries.

In an interview with Idaho Falls Police Officers, Fletcher admitted he and another person committed the burglaries. Fletcher stated that he and the other person were attempting to get enough cash together to pay a bond for the second person’s girlfriend.

Fletcher stated that he and the second person used crowbars to break into the two food trucks (Sukura Basu Ramen and La Carreta) first. When they realized they did not have enough for the bond they continued on to JBs Soda Barn and the East Idaho Aquarium.

The second person is not being identified at this time because they have not been arrested or formally charged at this time.

