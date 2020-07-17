IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 37-year-old Idaho Falls resident was arrested Wednesday for two counts of felony grand theft, two counts of felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing police officers.

An Idaho Falls Police officer responded to a residence in the 300 blocks of 15th Street Wednesday shortly before 5 p.m. to contact someone about another case he was investigating.

As the officer approached the residence, he observed a vehicle parked in the driveway with the driver’s door and trunk open with a man leaning over into the vehicle.

As the officer approached, the man stood up and moved to the side of the residence, and then to the back of the driveway. The officer said the man’s behavior appeared suspicious as if he was trying to get away, and he ducked out of sight behind the house when he saw the officer looking at him.

The officer walked to the back of the driveway to attempt to make contact with him and believed he may be the person he was looking for but was unsure. The man was nowhere to be seen.

Another officer arriving at the residence informed the first officer he had seen a man matching the description running northbound on Emerson away from the residence.

The officers asked additional Idaho Falls Police Officers to respond to the area to locate the man to determine why he had run from police officers.

Near the car, the man had abandoned a backpack when he had fled from officers. Officers observed a handgun sticking out of the backpack and removed the firearm to ensure it was rendered safe and not left unattended. Officers asked Idaho Falls Police Dispatch to run the serial number of the firearm and found that it had been reported stolen.

This gave officers reason to continue searching for the man and to search the backpack. Officers found a second firearm inside it had also been reported stolen, a substantial amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, materials commonly used in drug packaging, cash, a scale and a ledger. These are common indicators in the sale of narcotics.

Officers also found several items with the name Joshua Kelly inside the backpack. Officers pulled a previous booking photo of Kelly and confirmed that was the male who had run from them and who they were now looking for.

Officers began looking for Kelly in the area. After a few minutes and on a hunch, the original officer returned to the residence on 15th Street. As he was approaching, he saw Kelly inside the car. The officer pulled behind the vehicle, activating his overhead lights and sirens indicating Kelly

needed to stop. Kelly ran from the officers.

Idaho Falls Police officers set up a perimeter around the area and began a systematic search for Kelly. A Bonneville County Sheriff K9 Deputy on duty also responded to assist with the search if needed. Community members in the area told officers a man matching the description had been seen running through backyards and in the area.

After a few minutes, officers spotted Kelly and narrowed the search area. One of the officers spotted Kelly again and relayed to other officers he was in a foot pursuit. The officer was able to catch up to Kelly, and Kelly began to struggle and fight with the officer. The officer was able to subdue him until other officers arrived, and Kelly was successfully detained and placed in handcuffs.

Idaho Falls Police Officers requested that EMS personnel from the Idaho Falls Fire Department respond to evaluate Kelly to ensure his physical health.

Kelly allowed EMS to evaluate him but refused any treatment.

Joshua Kelly was arrested and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.