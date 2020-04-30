Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 35-year-old Garrett Huserik after a confrontation in the 5000 East block of Iona at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said it had been called to the home Tuesday night after a woman called for help on a domestic violence complaint. Deputies could not locate Huserik at that time.

When deputies arrived Wednesday night, they were told by neighbors that a female victim was out of the house and that Huserik was still inside.

According to reports, Huserik came out of the house carrying a knife and pointed it toward a deputy. The deputy began to move away from Huserik while ordering him to drop the knife. He did not comply. A second deputy then deployed a Taser. Huserik fell to the ground, but refused to drop the knife and attempted to advance toward the deputies.

After the Taser was activated a second time, Huserik fell to the ground, dropped the knife, and was handcuffed.

After interviewing the female victim, deputies learned a teenage child in the residence had seen a physical altercation and climbed out a window to call for help as Huserik was punching the victim. The victim told authorities the night before that Huserik had hit her and attempted to strangle her. Deputies could not locate Huserik at that time.

The suspect was taken to the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault on an officer and attempted strangulation. Additional misdemeanor charges of domestic battery may be added in connection with both incidents.

The victim suffered minor injuries in each of the two incidents, according to investigators.