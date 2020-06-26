Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-An Idaho Falls man was arrested Monday after Idaho Falls Police caught him actively spray-painting a car that was reported stolen earlier.

Police were called to the 1400 block of West Broadway to investigate report of a suspicious person.

They found Iziiah Gonzalez, 21, spray painting a red Toyota Corolla black. Gonzales told the officer he had recently purchased the vehicle.

A trace of the vehicle found it was reported stolen a week earlier. Gonzales ultimately admitted he had stolen the car a week earlier.

Gonzalez was charged with Grand Theft.