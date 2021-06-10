BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who stabbed nine people at a toddler’s birthday party in Boise three years ago has been sentenced to life in prison plus another 120 years for the brutal attack.

Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin handed down the sentence against 33-year-old Timmy Kinner on Thursday, saying she didn’t think he could ever be safely released.

Kinner pleaded guilty in March to the stabbing attack on six children and three adults.

The birthday girl, 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, died of her injuries.

The victims were all refugee families from Iraq, Ethiopia and Syria.

Kinner’s defense attorney said Kinner was in the midst of a psychotic episode during the crime.

