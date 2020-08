Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A 31-year-old Pocatello man is recovering from “non-life-threatening” injuries after he was stabbed with a knife.

Pocatello Police arrested Neicon Loveless, 19, on charges of aggravated battery.

They say Loveless got into an argument with an acquaintance and used a knife to stab him.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Taft Street near the Westwood Mall.