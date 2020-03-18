REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Madison County Sheriff’s Office took Tyrell Fisher into custody after he briefly barricaded himself in a house in the Plano area Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tyrell Fisher was being held in the Madison County Jail. Officers said Fisher was pulled over for a traffic violation but ran to his home. He faces multiple charges, after he was taken into custody without incident.

