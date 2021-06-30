CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found in February in an apartment complex dumpster in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Wyatt Dean Lamb was the boyfriend of the boy’s mother and faces one count of first-degree murder and 10 counts of child abuse in the death of Athian Rivera.

Athian Rivera

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The boy’s disappearance on Feb. 19 prompted police and others to search the apartment complex and nearby areas before an officer found Athian in the dumpster several hours later.

A coroner determined he died of blunt force trauma, lack of oxygen, or both.

Lamb’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message Tuesday seeking comment.

The post Man charged in death of toddler found in Wyoming dumpster appeared first on Local News 8.