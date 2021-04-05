COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) – The case of a man accused of choking his mother and threatening her with knives has been sent to district court.

The 33-year-old Coeur d’Alene resident is charged with felony aggravated assault, attempted strangulation and mayhem, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported. The charges stem from March 1, when police responded to a domestic disturbance at a Coeur d’Alene apartment complex.

An officer said the man approached him in the alley behind the building. A woman, later identified as the man’s mother, reportedly shouted, “He has weapons on him!”

The man had knives tucked inside the sleeves of his sweatshirt, police said. He didn’t immediately comply with commands to get on the ground and drop the weapons.

When the officer drew his gun, the man allegedly yelled, “Shoot me!” The officer retreated and waited for backup and the man then threw two knives to the ground and got on his knees. He eventually laid down and police handcuffed him.

Police said there was blood on the front door of the apartment, as well as on the kitchen counters and in the living room. Several items throughout the home were damaged or broken.

The man’s mother told police her son attacked her, choked her, held knives up to her face and smashed her cellphone. The woman said her son had choked her previously. He was arrested in December for battering her, she said.

Judge Robert Caldwell ordered the man be held on $150,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 29.

The suspect’s name wasn’t revealed because that would reveal the identity of the victim.

