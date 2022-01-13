NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the decades-old sexual assault and slaying of a young Idaho girl has been formally charged with the crime.

Sixty-four-year-old David Dalrymple was arraigned Thursday on murder and rape charges in connection with the death of 9-year-old Daralyn Johnson.

The child disappeared when she was walking to her Nampa elementary school in 1982, and a fisherman found her body near the Snake River three days later.

In 1983 another man was wrongfully convicted of the crime and sentenced to death, but he was eventually exonerated.

Dalrymple has not yet entered a plea. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month.

