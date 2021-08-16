FARMINGTON, Utah (KIFI) – A man was injured Saturday evening when he fell off a ride at Lagoon amusement park in Utah.

The man is listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

Video shows the man hanging from the sky ride as it crosses over an area of the park.

Farmington police said they received multiple 9-1-1 calls shortly before 6 p.m. reporting the man had fallen from the chairlift-like ride that transports people from one end of the amusement park to the other.

Officers and paramedics responded to render medical aid before taking him to the university of Utah hospital by helicopter.

The 32-year-old, whose name was not released, was riding alone.

Both police and a Lagoon spokesperson said it does not appear the ride malfunctioned.

An investigation is underway and the park is cooperating.

