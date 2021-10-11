REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A Rexburg man shot in a home invasion on Sept. 20 has died.

The family of Ralph Brian tells us he died Friday in the hospital.

His wife Karen will need physical therapy to help regain the strength and function in her arm.

The family released this statement to us:

“Our dad was such a loving person, who could hold a conversation with a complete stranger. He was such a patriot who loved his country, and family, and the small town he grew up in. He died a hero saving our mom, and he left a legacy of love and unity.”

Police arrested Pierre Lake on Sept. 21 on two counts of attempted murder, burglary and grand theft.

With this death, murder charges could follow.

