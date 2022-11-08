BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – A man was killed late Monday night from stab wounds in Blackfoot.

Blackfoot Police report Melissa K. Perkes, 35, is being held in the Bingham County Jail and charged with 2nd-degree Homicide.

Police say they were called to a fight on the 100 block of N. Broadway Street at approximately 11:46 p.m. for a disturbance. The caller said they thought the person might be injured. When they arrived they attempted to provide life-saving aid. The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The victim’s identity has not been released to allow next-of-kin notifications.

They say anyone with additional information is urged to contact Lt. Davis of the Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division at 208-782-3084.

