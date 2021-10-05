POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – There was a house fire reported Tuesday at 1:07 a.m. at 303 Washington Avenue.

Pocatello police report there were three occupants inside the residence, and two adult males were able to escape the fire.

A family member transported one of the males to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

One adult male was found deceased in the residence.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

The Pocatello Fire Department and Pocatello Police Department are working together to investigate the cause of the fire.

There is no further information available at this time.

