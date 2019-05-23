Man dies of mysterious head injury following Dave Matthews Band concert

Darcy Smith left her souvenir T-shirt behind at a Dave Matthews Band concert in Missouri last week and her husband Jasen went back to their seats to retrieve it.

The next time she saw him he was unconscious and being treated by paramedics. He was bleeding from one of his ears.

The father of 10-year-old twin sons later died at a hospital.

MISSOURI VOLLEYBALL COURTS CLOSE AFTER KNIVES FOUND IN THE SAND

Authorities later said Jasen Smith, 44, had suffered a blunt force injury to the back of his head that left him with a fractured skull and a cut lip, family attorney Chip Gentry told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The family is mystified about what could have happened.

“Jasen was not the kind of guy that’s going to fight someone for a T-shirt,” Gentry told the newspaper.

“Jasen was not the kind of guy that’s going to fight someone for a T-shirt.” — Chip Gentry, attorney for the Smith family

“They’re devastated,” he said about the family. “You can’t fathom going to a Dave Matthews Band concert on a Wednesday evening and being struck by something which cost you your life. We will certainly dig deep to hold those responsible accountable.”

The Jefferson City resident was the operator of a local lot that sold custom trucks. His memorial service drew about 1,000 mourners, according to the Post-Dispatch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators in Maryland Heights, the site of the concert venue, are now searching for the man who reported Smith’s injury to a security guard. They say the man appeared to be in his late 20s and claimed to be in the medical field, and had seen Smith fall to the ground, the Jefferson City News Tribune reported.

Until authorities obtain more information, they are considering the case a “suspicious death,” the newspaper reported.