JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson County and Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a possible drowning that had occurred at the South bridge of Twin Bridges located on the Archer Highway Thursday around 1:50 p.m.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said further investigation revealed witnesses observed a male filling a water container from the river and while doing so fell into the Snake River.
A bystander was able to pull the unresponsive victim from the water and begin life saving measures.
The victim did not survive and was not transported to the hospital.
The victim is a 70-year-old male from Idaho Falls.
Sheriff Steve Anderson said the victim’s name will not be released at this time pending notification of next of kin.
Central QRU, Tech rescue and Air Idaho assisted on the scene.
