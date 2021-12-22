POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Chubbuck man is facing multiple charges when he was seen driving around 100 mph on Interstate 15 Tuesday evening.

Idaho State Police reported Philbert D Lossing, 38, sped past a trooper on the interstate north of Pocatello shortly after 8 p.m. The trooper tried to stop him with his emergency lights on, but the driver continued at a high rate of speed. Lossing eventually exited the interstate at Fort Hall exit onto E. Ross Fork Road, and then turned south on Hiline Road. As the suspect attempted to turn, he lost control and rolled off the right shoulder, police said.

A woman and two juveniles were also in the car with Lossing. They were all wearing seatbelts, police said.

They were all taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police said the two juvenile’s injuries were minor.

Lossing was arrested after he was released from the hospital. He is being charged with Aggravated DUI, Eluding an Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance of Methamphetamine, all Felonies. He was also booked with misdemeanor charges with 2 counts of injury to a child, driving without privileges, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open container of alcohol by the driver,

