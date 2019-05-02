Man fatally shot across the street from UNC Charlotte day after campus shooting

A man reportedly died Wednesday evening after a shooting at an apartment complex across the street from the University of North Carolina – Charlotte, just one day after two students were killed in a shooting on the campus.

Charlotte police said Wednesday’s shooting has no connection to the deadly attack at the university, stating it happened after an argument at a neighborhood pool, Fox 46 reported.

There are no threats to students to the school, police added at the news conference, The Washington Post reported.

Riley Howell, 21, and Ellis Parlier, 19, were killed when a former UNCC dropout opened fire at the school Tuesday. Four others were injured.

The suspect was disarmed by officers within minutes and now faces two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder among other charges.