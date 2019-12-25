Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Sometimes in the news business we get the chance to be a part of something special.

On Saturday night, a viewer called the Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 newsroom calling to say he found an envelope full of money and wanted to know if we could help find the owner.

Fidel Marquina said he wanted to make sure the cash got back to the person who lost it.

“I am blessed enough from God, the other people need it more than me so I think there is a reason,” says Marquina.

With a little investigating we were able to find the owner of the money.

In the end, Fidel was right, there was a reason.

“I was going to be using it for rent for college down at Utah State,” said Sierra Benson. “So I just sat there and I prayed and I just hoped that if anyone found it that it would go to a family or someone that needed it more than I did. Thank you. you helped more than you knew. It was really a blessing It was a prayer answered.”

Sierra said she is so thankful to live in Idaho where there are so many kind people.