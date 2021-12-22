IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A man is facing illegal drug charges when deputies found him passed out in his car in the middle of the road.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s officers said they found Skyler Standley, 26, passed out in the left-hand turn lane of Lincoln road and N. Yellowstone Hwy. Deputies were alerted to him when someone called police dispatch just before 2:00 Wednesday morning.

The driver was awakened by a deputy. In the front seat, the deputy could see a large number of pills scattered around.

When asked about the pills, Standley said they were “dirty 30” containing fentanyl. He told the deputy he had smoked some of them earlier in the day.

Deputies also found a drug pipe, over 7 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of marijuana and 179 Fentanyl pills. They also found a small .22 caliber revolver in Standley’s pocket.

Standley was booked into jail on charges of Possession of Fentanyl Pills and Possession of Methamphetamine, both Felonies, and a Misdemeanor charge for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Standley had been previously convicted of a Felony Drug Possession crime prohibiting him from being in possession of a firearm. As a result, Standley was also booked for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, deputies reported.

The post Man found passed out in the middle of the road appeared first on Local News 8.