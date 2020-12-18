IDOC Nathan West

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Kimberly man who threatened a Twin Falls County Deputy Prosecutor was sentenced to three years in a federal prison, according to US Attorney Bart Davis.

Nathaniel Michael West, 23, admitted to knowingly sending a threatening letter to the prosecutor through the US Postal Service. The prosecutor had successfully prosecuted West for crimes he previously committed.

According to court documents, West used profane and graphic terms to describe how he was going to get out of prison and kill the prosecutor and her family. He also threatened to kill a witness from a prior prosecution.

West admitted to sending the letter after law enforcement officers interviewed him.

According to the documents, West mailed the letter from an Idaho Department of Correction facility, where he is currently housed for other crimes.

The 3-year sentence will begin after West serves his existing state sentence.

