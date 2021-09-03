JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A game warden gave a warning to a man in Wyoming who took a bighorn sheep lamb home with him.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department warden Kyle Lash says the man told him he found the lamb north of Jackson and brought it home because it seemed to be acting strangely.

The man said he wanted to take the lamb to a Game and Fish office but it was closed, so he heeded advice to release it an hour and a half later.

Lash tells the Jackson Hole News&Guide he gave the man a warning because he couldn’t prove it was a malicious act.

