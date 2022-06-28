​YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – ​A 34-year-old male from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on Monday.

The male was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group.

Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male.

The male sustained an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

This incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share.

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.

This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to the animal and the bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual.

