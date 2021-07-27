FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Officials have identified a Hailey man who drowned in the Henry’s Fork Monday.

Fremont County dispatch received a 911 call at about 12:30 p.m. of a possible drowning.

The caller stated he had found a man floating in the river about a mile south of Last Chance.

Multiple emergency personnel responded to the call, were able to get on scene and pronounced him deceased.

It is believed the man, who was identified as James Hill from Hailey, Idaho, had slipped in the river and was unable to get back up.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Fremont County EMS, Idaho State Police, Life Flight and Harriman State Park employees.

