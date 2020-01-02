News

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Shelley Police say one man is in custody after a dispute between two neighbors at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police Chief Rod Mohler said officers were called to 275 W. Oak Street. Officers learned that Jorge Jesus Magdeleno, 28, was involved in an fight with a 14-year-old boy in a neighboring mobile home.

Officers determined Magdeleno had forced his way into the other trailer and got into a fight with the juvenile. The boy was beaten up and cut with a box knife.

The boy was treated for non-life threatening injuries and is recovering.

Magdeleno is being held in the Bingham County Jail on multiple charges including first degree kidnapping, battery, use of a deadly weapon, burglary, malicious injury to property, and obstruction or resisting a police officer.

Investigation into the incident is continuing.