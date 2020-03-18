Breaking News

PLANO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Madison County Sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

After the deputies initiated the stop, Tyrell Fisher fled to his home in the Plano area and barricaded himself inside.

After negotiation, Fisher was safely taken into custody and is currently being held at the Madison County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said no injuries incurred in this incident.

Fisher faces multiple charges.