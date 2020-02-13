Local News

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idah State Police report a 56-year-old Howe man died in a crash westbound US20-26 at milepost 253, 5 miles east of Arco Thursday around 7:06 a.m.

ISP reports Mark Reinke, 56, of Howe, was westbound on US20-26 in a backhoe, and Felipe Saldana Blanco, 64, of Terreton, was driving behind the backhoe in a 2005 Peterbilt semi pulling two trailers.

Police say the Peterbilt struck the backhoe from behind, and both vehicles went off the right shoulder.

A ground ambulance transported Reinke was to Lost Rivers Medical Center in Arco, where he succumbed to his injuries. Next of kin has been notified.

ISP said both Reinke and Saldana Blanco were wearing seatbelts.

The westbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately two hours.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.