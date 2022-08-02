RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s office reported a man from Peru was killed in a crash where a car ended up in canal on July 27.

Deputies identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado, 42. They said he was in Idaho working or an area agriculture operation.

Alvarado was the passenger in the car. The driver was identified as Alex Jimenez Quispealaya, 40, of Wendell.

Their car collided with a flatbed pickup hauling a trailer. It occurred at the intersection of 105 E and County Line Road around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies said bystanders jumped into the water and were able to pull Quispealaya from the driver’s side of the car. Deputies and firefighters were able to pull Alvarado out of the car after it had floated under the canal bridge.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Idaho Falls Community Hospital with serious injuries and the passenger was airlifted to East Idaho Regional Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries later that .

The driver of the pickup was uninjured, they said.

