ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – On Sunday, July 19, 2020 at approximately 4:48 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a multiple vehicle, fatal crash, on US-20 at milepost 367, north of Ashton.



Todd Kawakami, 53, of Chino, CA, was driving eastbound on US20 in a 2016 Honda Odyssey. Vitalie Nebesnii, 30, of Rexburg, was driving westbound in a 2015 Toyota Corolla. David Hobbs, 57, of St. Anthony, was also driving westbound in a 2017 GMC Sierra pulling a boat and a trailer. Kawakami crossed the center line, struck Nebesnii’s vehicle, and then struck Hobbs’ vehicle. Hobbs then struck the guardrail.



Todd Kawakami was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His three passengers, Syanna Kawakami, 46, of Chino, CA, and two juveniles were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.



David Hobbs succumbed to his injuries on scene of the crash. His passenger, Debra Hobbs, 57, of St. Anthony, was transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial in Rexburg. Next of kin has been notified. Nebesnii was not transported.



Both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for approximately six hours.