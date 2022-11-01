ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – A 28-year-old Rexburg man died after hitting a moose Tuesday morning near Ashton.

Idaho State Police is investigating the single vehicle fatality crash at 7:25 a.m. at eastbound US 20 at milepost 354 in Fremont County.

According to police, the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Elentra was eastbound on US 20 when a bull moose was crossing US 20. The driver broadsided the moose and went off the right shoulder. The vehicle struck a power pole and rolled and came to rest on its top.

The Hyundai was occupied by a 28-year-old male driver from Rexburg. The driver was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The lanes were blocked for approximately three hours for the investigation of the crash.

