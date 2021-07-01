CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A coroner has identified a man killed in a shootout that injured a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper.

Acting Fremont County Coroner Erin Ivie said Thursday the shooting in Lander killed 24-year-old David Fann, of Lander.

The Highway Patrol says the trooper exchanged gunshots with Fann on Sinks Canyon Road moments into a traffic stop June 25.

The trooper, whose identity hasn’t been released, was released from a hospital within a day.

What led to the traffic stop and shooting was unknown.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating and declines to comment on the case.

